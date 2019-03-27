Andhra Pradesh Defies Election Commission, Cancels Senior Cop's Transfer

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the Election Commission of bias. (File photo)

Defying the Election Commission of India, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday cancelled its earlier order transferring Director General (DG), Intelligence, AB Venkateswara Rao.

Within 24 hours of an order transferring three officials including the DG, Intelligence, on the direction of the Election Commission, the state government issued two fresh orders on Wednesday.

Under one of the orders issued by Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha, the transfer order issued on Tuesday night was cancelled. As per the latest order, only Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Venkata Ratnam and Kadapa Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma were transferred.

The Chief Secretary also issued a separate order to exclude Director General, Intelligence and other officials not related to election duty from the purview of the Election Commission.

As per this order, the government has designated police officers under Section 28-A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 for the purpose of law and order and other duties related to the conduct of elections. It lists police personnel from constable to the Director General of Police.

The orders were issued even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shot off a letter to the Election Commission, protesting the manner in which the transfer of three officials was ordered.

He accused the poll panel of bias and termed the transfers, especially of DG, Intelligence, a conspiracy by opposition YSR Congress Party leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy abetted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Mr Naidu wrote that the Director General, Intelligence is not connected with the conduct of election but is responsible for providing security to him, his cabinet colleagues and senior political leaders.

Mr Naidu said the Commission has no jurisdiction to transfer the Director General, Intelligence and seek a panel of three names from the government to fill the vacancy.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.