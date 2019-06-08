Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy Assumes Charge Of His Office

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy assumed charge of his office

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy today assumed charge of his office at the state secretariat after his resounding victory in the state elections.

Mr Reddy occupied his office at state secretariat at 8.39 am.

Employees of various departments in the secretariat stood in queues and welcomed Jaganmohan Reddy with garlands and bouquets.

Mr Reddy's cabinet ministers are expected to take oath at 11.49 am. Some of those ministers and YSR Congress Party leaders greeted him at his new office.

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Mr Reddy's YSR Congress Party got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the YSR Congress Party chief took oath as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation.

