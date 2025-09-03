Andhra Pradesh To Become East Coast Maritime Logistics Gateway: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asserted the state's strategic importance as a major maritime hub, highlighting that its ports serve not only its own economy but also the landlocked states like Telangana.

Speaking at the East Coast Maritime Logistics Summit in Visakhapatnam, Mr Naidu detailed plans to expand the state's port infrastructure and strengthen its role as a key logistics gateway for the entire region.

"As of today, Andhra Pradesh is second in handling sea cargo," the Chief Minister said. He outlined the state's three major trade corridors-Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, and Hyderabad-Bangalore-and emphasised that Andhra Pradesh's market "is not limited to Andhra Pradesh alone".

Mr Naidu revealed that Telangana, for instance, is looking to partner with Andhra Pradesh to enhance its trade connectivity. "If we develop our ports, Telangana itself is asking us to develop one port. They want to start a dry port in Telangana to connect with Machilipatnam," he said, indicating a potential project that would facilitate freight movement for Telangana's industries through Andhra Pradesh's coastal infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also pointed to a recent request from Maharashtra's Chief Minister for a Godavari Waterway Link to connect with Madhya Pradesh. This, he suggested, further solidifies Andhra Pradesh's role as a vital link for regional and national trade routes.

Mr Naidu stressed that the state's influence extends even further, stating, "Even part of Odisha will be connected to Andhra Pradesh. These are the various areas where we have clear advantages."

The chief minister reiterated his vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a logistics hub for the entire east coast, leveraging its 1,053 km long coastline and strategic location.

The state has six operational ports and four more under construction, with an ambitious plan to establish a port or fishing harbour every 50 km to maximise its maritime potential.

The summit, attended by industry leaders and policymakers, served as a platform for Mr Naidu to outline his government's commitment to developing world-class logistics infrastructure and creating an "East Coast gateway" for the nation.