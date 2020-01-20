In Andhra Assembly Special Session, Amaravati As Capital May Be Shelved: Live Updates

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has proposed shifting out the capital from Amaravati.

Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh may be shelved as a three-day special session of state assembly begins today amid tight security. The YSR Congress government held a cabinet meeting this morning to discuss the proposal of shelving the master plan for a futuristic capital at Amaravati amid massive protests.

The CRDA Act will be replaced by Decentralisation Bill, it was discussed this morning.

Protests have been going on in 29 villages of Amaravati and other parts of the state for nearly five weeks by farmers who are opposing the state government's proposal to shift the state capital from Amaravati.

Here are the live updates on three-day special session of Andhra assembly