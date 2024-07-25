Chandrababu Naidu Compares Jagan Mohan Reddy To Drug Lord Pablo Escobar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a huge attack on his predecessor YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state assembly today, comparing him to Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar. The attack came amid a protest that Mr Reddy is conducting in Delhi, holding an exhibition of photos and videos of the violence in the state at the India International Centre.

"Pablo Escobar is a Colombian drug lord, he is a narco terrorist. He turned politician and then started his cartel to sell drugs. He earned 30 billion dollars at that time, now it is worth 90 billion dollars. He was arrested in 1976 and in 1980 he became the number one richest drug lord in the world. One can become richer by selling drugs as well,' Mr Naidu said in the assembly today.

"What was the aim of former Chief Minister (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy)? Tata, Reliance, Ambani have money and he aspired to become richer than them. Few have needs, few have greed and few have mania and these maniacs do these kinds of things," he added.