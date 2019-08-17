Andhra Man Beheads Wife, Search On To Locate Severed Head In Eluru Canal

A 24-year-old man had allegedly beheaded his wife and dumped it in the canal.

The search to locate the severed head of a woman in underway at a canal in Andhra Pradesh by the state and national disaster management forces, the police said on Friday.

A 24-year-old man had, on August 11, allegedly beheaded his wife and dumped it in the canal.

"The canal is being searched with the help of SDRF-NDRF and the local fishermen. Missing cell phone and the weapon used to commission the crime are also being looked for," Vijayawada Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told ANI.

"On August 11, the accused came to his wife Manikranthi's home at Srinagar colony and chopped off her head, following which he threw it into the canal," said the police.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera, where the accused could be seen running with a sickle in one hand and the severed head in other.

A traffic head constable, who saw the man near the Budameru bridge with bloodstains on his shirt, alerted the police, who in turn arrested him.

The couple got married in 2015 and following marital disputes started living separately.

