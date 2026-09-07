Andhra Man Beaten, Tied To Scooter, Dragged Over Non-Payment Of Rs 30,000

A man was allegedly abducted, confined overnight, beaten and dragged along a road after being tied to a scooter over a Rs 30,000 payment dispute in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, police said. Five people have been arrested following the circulation of a video showing the assault on social media.

The victim was identified as Yella Rajesh.

According to police, Rajesh had agreed to purchase a motorcycle from a mechanic, V Mahesh, for Rs 25,000. During a test ride, Rajesh allegedly collided with a police constable's car, causing damage. Mahesh's brother reportedly paid Rs 5,000 towards the repair costs, taking the total amount allegedly sought from Rajesh to Rs 30,000.

Police said Rajesh subsequently failed to repay the amount and was allegedly avoiding payment. On the night of September 5, Mahesh and his friend L Sriram allegedly intercepted Rajesh while he was travelling, took him to a mechanic's shed in Bhogapuram and confined him there overnight.

On the morning of September 6, when Rajesh allegedly said he could not pay immediately, Mahesh, Sriram and three associates B Venkata Rao, N Govind and V Appa Rao allegedly assaulted him.

Police said the accused removed his shirt, tied ropes around his hands and neck, dragged him along the road and subsequently tied him to a scooter and pulled him behind the vehicle.

The incident came to police attention after a video of the assault surfaced and went viral on social media, which led to police teams initiating action.

Police registered cases in relevant sections of BNS, including charges relating to kidnapping, attempt to murder and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and arrested all five accused.

They were expected to be produced before a court today.