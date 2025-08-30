Andhra Forms Panel Of Ministers To Decide Fate Of Controversial Rushikonda Resort

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decisive step toward resolving the long-standing debate over the future of the Rushikonda resort in Visakhapatnam, forming a Group of Ministers (GoM) committee to determine its best use.

This development follows a high-profile visit to the controversial site by Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief, Pawan Kalyan, who proposed a new vision for the property.

In a Government Order issued yesterday, the state designated a three-member GoM led by Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh. The committee also includes Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

The GoM has been tasked with examining and recommending a plan for the strategic utilisation of the property, which has been at the centre of political and environmental controversy for years.

The formation of the committee comes just a day after Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by Ministers Kandula Durgesh and Nadendla Manohar, conducted a detailed inspection of the Rushikonda buildings.

During his visit, he critically assessed the construction, which was undertaken by the previous government, and highlighted several issues, including peeling plaster, water leakages, and a substantial increase in project cost from an initial estimate of Rs 164 crore to a staggering Rs 453 crore.

Pawan Kalyan criticised the previous administration for the alleged misuse of public funds and violation of environmental norms.

During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister proposed that the buildings be repurposed into a hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), or a destination for weddings. He emphasised that this approach would not only make the project financially viable but also position Visakhapatnam as a major destination for business tourism. He further suggested that the property should remain under government ownership to ensure it serves the public interest and generates long-term revenue.

The GoM, which will be convened by the Special Chief Secretary of the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department, is now expected to consider the recommendations put forth by the Deputy Chief Minister and other stakeholders.