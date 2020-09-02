After Seeing Ambulance, Jagan Reddy Stops Convoy, Allows Vehicle To Pass

Jagan Mohan Reddy stopped his convoy to allow an ambulance to pass (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy while returning from Vijayawada airport today ordered his convoy to stop on the side of the road. The reason - the Chief Minister had seen an ambulance tailing the long convoy and he wanted to free up the road for it to pass.

The ambulance was carrying a man identified as Chaparthina Shekar, who was injured in a road accident.

Mr Shekar was reportedly riding a two-wheeler from Voyyuru to Gannavaram when he met with the accident around noon.

He suffered serious injuries, according to reports. He was being taken in an ambulance to ESI Hospital in Vijayawada when the Chief Minister's convoy also came down the highway.

Mr Reddy was returning from the airport to his home in Tadepalli. He had been to Pulivendula, the resting place of his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy, popularly known as YSR, in Kadapa, on his 11th death anniversary.

When he was Chief Minister, YSR had made the "108 Ambulance" service successful.