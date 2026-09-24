9 Arrested, 87 Logs Seized: Andhra Cops Bust Red Sanders Smuggling Network

In a crackdown reminiscent of the red-sanders smuggling network depicted in the Pushpa films, Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa police have arrested nine alleged smugglers and seized 87 logs weighing around 1.81 tonnes, along with five vehicles.

Police said the suspects allegedly felled red-sanders trees, converted them into logs and transported the timber through road routes.

YSR Kadapa district police, in coordination with the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force, have arrested nine alleged red sanders smugglers in three separate operations, seizing 87 red sanders logs weighing around 1.81 metric tonnes and five vehicles allegedly used for illegal transportation.

The operations were conducted in the Mannur, Veeraballi and Khajipet police station limits on September 22 and 23. Police said the crackdown followed intelligence inputs and targeted suspected transportation and loading points.

In the Mannur operation, police intercepted a container near Akepadu Cross Road in Rajampet mandal. Three suspects allegedly tried to flee. Officers recovered 42 red sanders logs weighing about 1,037 kg, along with a container lorry and a Maruti Suzuki XL6.

In Veeraballi, police reportedly caught a group allegedly loading red sanders logs into a vehicle near Konetivandlapalli. One person was arrested and eight logs weighing approximately 179 kg, an Innova and two mobile phones were seized.

In the Khajipet operation, police intercepted two vehicles near Chillakanuma on the Khajipet-Badvel road. Five suspects were apprehended while allegedly attempting to escape towards the forest.

37 logs weighing around 574 kg, along with a Bolero pickup and a Suzuki Dzire, were seized.

"Strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in the illegal red sanders trade. Non-bailable cases will be registered wherever applicable, and stringent action will be taken as per law," Kadapa SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath warned.

SP added the smugglers allegedly concealed and transported the red-sanders logs in a container lorry, an SUV and a two-vehicle convoy, while using secluded locations such as a mango orchard for loading the timber

He further said the Preventive Detention Act would be invoked against habitual and repeat offenders, subject to statutory requirements, and appealed to the public to provide information on illegal red sanders activities while assuring confidentiality for informers.

Police said the suspected modus operandi involved illegally felling red sanders trees, converting them into logs, loading them into vehicles and transporting them through road routes.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the alleged smuggling network.