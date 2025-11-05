9 'Pushpa' Smugglers Arrested, 20 Red Sanders Logs Seized In Tirupati

In an operation that points to the real-world battle against the illicit trade made famous by the blockbuster film Pushpa, the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) police seized 20 valuable red sanders logs and arrested nine suspected smugglers in the Srikalahasti forest range of Tirupati district early Wednesday morning.

​The operation confirms that the illegal and lucrative trade of the unique wood, native only to the Seshachalam forest belt, continues unabated, despite the risks mirroring the high-stakes drama seen on screen.

​The raid was executed based on the directives of Task Force Head L Subbarayudu. The operational team, guided by RI Sai Giridhar and led by ARSI N Eshwara Reddy, conducted a meticulous combing operation deep within the Srikalahasti forest area.

​The breakthrough came near the Ragigunta section, specifically at Thirthalapalam Kona. Early on Wednesday, the police team noticed a group of individuals gathered.

Upon sensing police presence, the suspects tried to escape, but the Task Force personnel successfully gave chase and arrested nine members of the smuggling ring.

​Following the arrests, police recovered 20 illegally cut red sanders logs from the surroundings. The investigation immediately pointed toward an interstate network: two of the arrested individuals are residents of the local Tirupati district, while a majority, seven suspects, hail from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

This indicates that organised gangs are actively moving across state borders to facilitate the trade. The arrested accused and the seized logs have been transported to the Tirupati Task Force Police Station.

The police have officially registered a case and are currently questioning the suspects to identify the minds behind the operation.