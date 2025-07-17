85 Rescued By Visakhapatnam Cops After Crackdown On Human Trafficking Racket

Visakhapatnam Police has rescued 85 individuals and arrested 22 in a major crackdown on human trafficking and cybercrime operations, Dr. Shankabrata Bagchi, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner announced on Wednesday.

These criminal networks primarily targeted the Southeast Asian nations like Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos, preying on the aspirations of Indian youth seeking lucrative overseas employment.

"Cybercrime police have arrested a gang involved in illegal human trafficking for cybercrimes, ensuring the safety of innocent victims," stated Commissioner Bagchi, emphasising the department's commitment to public safety.

The Commissioner highlighted a disturbing trend where promising advertisements for "data entry jobs in air-conditioned rooms" with high salaries and minimal educational requirements lure unsuspecting young individuals into a trap. These victims, predominantly unemployed youth, are then trafficked to countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Bangkok, where they are coerced into working for China-based cyber scam companies.

How Cops Cracked It

A recent breakthrough occurred on July 14, 2025, when police apprehended an agent named Suresh from Gajuwaka and his accomplice, Adilakshmi alias Anu, at Visakhapatnam Airport. They were attempting to send four young men and women to Cambodia under the false pretense of data entry jobs.

Investigations revealed that Suresh, who had previously worked in a scam company in Cambodia, had returned to India and, with the assistance of Vijay Kumar alias Sunny and Adilakshmi, had already trafficked 12 individuals. From them, police seized two cell phones, Rs 50,000 in cash, $2,000 (Rs 1.80 lakh), and 20 SIM cards.

Police investigations indicate that Vijay Kumar alias Sunny acts as the primary agent for China-based scam companies in Cambodia, specifically targeting Telugu-speaking youth from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He uses local agents to entice unemployed individuals with false promises of employment.

According to police intelligence, approximately 500 individuals from North Andhra have travelled to Cambodia and Myanmar on visiting visas.

While some are genuine victims, the authorities believe others are intentionally involved in cybercrimes and have become agents themselves, recruiting more unemployed youth from India.

Commissioner Bagchi issued a stern warning to fake agents and consultancies, stating that strict action will be taken under the Emigration Act-1983 against those deceiving the public. He emphasised that legitimate agents must hold a valid registration certificate, adhere to the Protection of Immigration Act, and refrain from overcharging or appointing sub-agents. Unregistered or fraudulent agents promising foreign jobs face immediate legal action and arrest.

Public Advisory Issued

A public advisory was also issued, urging citizens to verify agents' credentials on www.emigrate.gov.in and to report suspicious activities or demands for high fees to the Visakhapatnam CP's special number 7995095799. Victims of scams are advised to call 1930 to file a complaint.

Furthermore, an advisory to parents/guardians urged them to verify the activities of their children or relatives working in China-related scam companies in Cambodia, Myanmar, or Bangkok. "If they are involved in criminal activities, advise them to return to the country immediately. Otherwise, file a complaint with the City Police Commissioner," Dr. Bagchi urged.

He warned that failure to comply could result in a Lookout Circular (LOC) and legal action, with information gathering coordinated via the Indian Embassy.

"In this era where small hopes lead to big scams... Caution is protection. Stay alert - Don't get scammed - Stay aware," the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner said, reiterating the urgency of public awareness and cooperation in combating these sophisticated criminal operations.