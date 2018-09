A short circuit in the wiring is suspected to have led to the explosion

Three people were feared killed and three were injured in a firecracker blast at a house due to a short circuit Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram. Another person and a 10-year-old child are in a critical condition.

An autorickshaw driver reportedly brought the material home to make firecrackers for use during Lord Ganesh idol immersion.

A short circuit in the wiring is suspected to have led to the explosion.