2 Suicides In 5 Days: Andhra Cops Probe Medical College Students' Death

Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam has been shaken by the suicide of two female postgraduate medical students within five days, prompting police investigations and a probe by the Medical Education Department.

The first incident was reported on September 24, when Dr P Sailaja, a final-year MD General Medicine student, was found hanging at her residence in Ramnagar. According to police officials cited in local media reports.

Sailaja had been distressed after feeling that she had not performed well in an ongoing examination. Her family told police that examination-related stress was a factor. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint from her father and the investigation is on.

Four days later, on the morning of September 28, another postgraduate student, Y Sravani, was found dead at her rented accommodation. She was from Hyderabad and a first-year postgraduate student in ENT at Andhra Medical College.

Police examined the scene and shifted the body to King George Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to the police, Sravani left behind a note indicating that nobody should be held responsible for her death.

Meanwhile, the college administration has said that it was conducting regular counselling for students and urged students and parents to inform college authorities when they face difficulties.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has taken cognisance of the incidents and ordered the Medical Education Director, A Vishu Vardhan, to conduct an inquiry.