2,500 Kg Cannabis Seized In Visakhapatnam, Two Arrested

Two people, including the driver, were arrested at Narsipatanam.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: May 14, 2019 07:47 IST
The cannabis is estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 crore.


Visakhapatnam: 

The police in Visakhapatnam seized 2,500 kilogram cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 crore, from a truck on Monday.

Two people, including the driver, were arrested at Narsipatanam.

The truck was also seized.

Last month, in a similar incident, the police had seized 580 kg of cannabis from a truck at Garikabanda check post in Gangaraju Madugula.



