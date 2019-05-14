2,500 Kg Cannabis Seized In Visakhapatnam, Two Arrested

The cannabis is estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The police in Visakhapatnam seized 2,500 kilogram cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 crore, from a truck on Monday.

Two people, including the driver, were arrested at Narsipatanam.

The truck was also seized.

Last month, in a similar incident, the police had seized 580 kg of cannabis from a truck at Garikabanda check post in Gangaraju Madugula.

