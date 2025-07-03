Visakhapatnam To Launch Electric Double-Decker Buses To Boost Urban Tourism

The "City of Destiny" Visakhapatnam, is all set to enhance its urban tourism experience, taking it to new heights, literally, with the proposed introduction of electric double-decker buses.

A trial run of these innovative "Hop On - Hop Off" vehicles was conducted by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Special Chief Secretary, senior IAS officer Ajay Jain, signalling a major step towards eco-friendly and experiential travel in the city.

Mr Jain, along with GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, meticulously inspected the buses and their charging infrastructure at the AP EPDCL premises in Sagar Nagar Beach.

This initiative, a collaborative effort between GVMC Smart City, the Tourism Department, and Visakhapatnam Port Authority, aims to provide both residents and tourists with a joyful and sustainable way to explore Vizag's numerous iconic locations.

The electric double-decker buses are not merely a symbol of smart mobility but also represent a forward leap in promoting sustainable tourism practices. Commissioner Ketan Garg ssid these buses could also be used for educational trips for school children, ensuring maximum public benefit and engagement with the city's attractions.

The buses are expected to transform the way people experience Visakhapatnam, offering panoramic views and convenient access to key tourist destinations, thereby ushering in a new chapter in the city's vibrant tourism narrative.