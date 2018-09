Driver of the car failed to see the edge of the bridge because of poor visibility. (Representational)

A man and his son were killed when their car fell into a village drain, near 35 km away from Amritsar, police said Monday.

The accident took place last night when the car was passing through a flyover which was without iron-railing support, they said.

Driver of the car failed to see the edge of the bridge because of poor visibility, thus leading to the accident, police said.

The two killed in the accident were identified as Dheeraj Saini (43) and his son Ansh Saini (12).