Anti-Tank Rocket Recovered In Punjab, 2 Terror Accused Arrested

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the two terror accused were in contact with an ISI operative and another jailed suspect identified as Harpreet Singh alias Vicky

The RPG-22 is a Soviet era anti-tank rocket launcher
Amritsar:

Two terrorists who were in touch with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were arrested in Punjab's Amritsar and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was recovered from them, the police chief of the border state said today.

A possible terror attack was averted with the arrests.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the two terror accused were in contact with an ISI operative and another jailed suspect identified as Harpreet Singh alias Vicky.

"The RPG was intended for a targeted terror attack. FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network," Yadav said in a post on X.

The two arrested terror accused have been identified as Mehakdeep Singh alias Mehak, and Aditya alias Adhi. Both are residents of Amritsar.

The two were on a motorcycle when they were intercepted based on intelligence inputs about their activities. The two-wheeler has been seized too.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Maninder Singh said they will find out from the two arrested accused where they were taking the RPG-22 Netto anti-tank weapon. He said Harpreet Singh, who is in Ferozepur jail, will also be brought to Amritsar for further questioning.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the two terror accused.

The RPG-22 is a Soviet era anti-tank rocket launcher, developed as a successor to the RPG-18. The Soviet army began using it in 1985, and exported it to several countries. The RPG-22 is license-produced in Bulgaria, where its production still continues.

