Amritsar Accident Site Remains Tense; Rapid Action Force, Police Deployed

The situation remained tense in Joda Patak on Sunday as locals continued with their sit-in demanding action against the train's driver, who they hold responsible for the death of 61 people who had assembled on train track to witness Dussehra celebrations on Friday.

"We hope that the normalcy will be restored in the area by Sunday evening as the number of protestors have come down since Saturday," a senior police officer said.

The Punjab Police has deployed its personnel, including commandoes, to manage the crowd. The Rapid Action Force is also present in the Joda Patak area.

The district administration has said that 40 people have been identified.

The process of identifying the other persons is underway, it said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who visited the accident site Saturday, has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.