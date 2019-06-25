Man Shot Dead In UP, Family Alleges Drug Smuggler 'Billi' Behind It

Bachha Yadav was allegedly killed by a drug smuggler who is also indulged into other illegal businesses.

A man was shot dead by men on bike in Uttra Prdaesh's Colonelganj on Monday night. The man's family, which created a chaos outside Karnalganj Police Station, alleging that a drug dealer is behind the crime.

"Around 10:35 PM on Monday, Bachha Yadav went to watch a match near Katra. While he was watching the match, few men on bike shot him from behind and escaped," senior police officer Brajesh Srivastava

told news agency ANI.

There are criminal cases against Bachha Yadav as well, he said.

Bachha Yadav was allegedly killed by a drug smuggler who is also indulged into other illegal businesses. She has been identified as "Baby Farida" alias "Billi" by the acquaintances of Bachha Yadav. Baby Farida and Baccha Yadav were neighbours in Katra.

"My brother always used to oppose Billi's illegal businesses. She used to sell drugs in the neighborhood and he was totally against this thing. He tried to stand against her many times, that's why Billi killed him today," Bachha Yadav's brother Vinay Yadav told ANI.

"We want the police officials to do something in this matter and arrest the accused within 24 hours. She has been arrested three to four times earlier as well but, was always released after her arrest, as the cops used to take bribes from her," he added.