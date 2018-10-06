Arson, Violence At Allahabad University After Students Union Poll Results

After the results were announced, some students gathered at the Holland Hall Hostel and set Yadav's room afire.

Allahabad | | Updated: October 06, 2018 22:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Arson, Violence At Allahabad University After Students Union Poll Results

An FIR has been lodged against 20 people, including ABVP presidential candidate

Allahabad: 

Arson and violence erupted on the Allahabad University campus Friday night after the results of students union elections were announced in which Samajwadi Party students wing retained the president's post.

Colonelganj Police Station circle officer Alok Mishra said four students, who were allegedly illegally staying in the hostel, have been arrested following a complaint by students union president Uday Prakash Yadav.

Mr Mishra said after the results were announced, some students gathered at the Holland Hall Hostel and set Yadav's room afire.

They also torched a room-cooler and other things kept outside the room of former president Avnish Yadav. However, the fire was soon doused by the police.

An FIR has been lodged against 20 people, including ABVP presidential candidate Atendra Singh, after a complaint by Uday Prakash Yadav, Mishra said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Allahabad UniversityAllahabad University violence

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonLoveYatri

................................ Advertisement ................................