A number of cases were registered against Allahabad University student leader.

A student leader of the Allahabad University, Sumit Shukla, was shot dead at a party in the varsity hostel on Thursday.

He reportedly had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and had a number of cases registered against him.

"The main accused, who killed Shukla, is a student leader of the CMP Degree College. Teams have been deployed to arrest him and two others," said Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava.