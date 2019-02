The family was returning from a wedding reception when the accident happened (Representational)

Five members of a family were killed when their car was hit by a tractor-trailer in Prayagraj early today, police said.

The accident took place near the Ramfal Inayari police station. Six others were injured and three of them were said to be in critical condition.

The Bolero car's occupants were returning from a wedding reception.

The deceased were identified as Vinod (40), his wife Shalini (37), his brother Pradeep (45), niece Vaishali (18) and his six-month-old son Raj.