Tribal Communities In Navsari Launch Protest Over Housing Rights And Demolition Fears

Tribal families in Navsari, Gujarat, have launched a public movement demanding ownership rights over the homes and land they have occupied for generations, amid growing concerns that urban development and road-widening projects could leave them homeless.

Community Gathers at Municipal Office to Press Demands

Large numbers of tribal community members gathered at the municipal office, where representatives of the Adivasi Janjagruti Samiti (Tribal Awareness Committee) submitted a formal application to both the Municipal Commissioner and the District Collector, outlining their key demands.

Lack of Formal Ownership Leaves Families Vulnerable

The protest has been triggered by fears that houses belonging to tribal families could be demolished as part of the city's ongoing expansion and road-widening plans. Community leaders say that residents who have lived in these areas for decades have not been given formal property rights, leaving them highly vulnerable.

Four Core Demands Placed Before the Authorities

The movement is centred around four core demands. First, that property cards and ownership rights be granted immediately to families living on land they have occupied for years. Second, that before any home is demolished for road-widening, permanent alternative housing must be arranged within the Navsari municipal area itself. Third, that residents whose homes are partially affected be permitted to construct additional floors on the remaining land. Fourth, that no development scheme be implemented in tribal areas without first taking community leaders and representatives into confidence.

No Policy Without Consultation, Warn Protest Leaders

Protest organisers have made clear that they will intensify their agitation if the authorities fail to respond. They have emphasised that any policy affecting tribal settlements must involve meaningful consultation with the community rather than being imposed without dialogue.