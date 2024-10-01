Woman Bleeds To Death After Sex As Boyfriend Searches Remedies Online

The 23-year-old woman was declared dead on arrival at the Civil hospital. (File)

A 23-year-old nursing graduate died due to heavy blood loss after having sex with her boyfriend at a hotel in Gujarat. The woman had suffered vaginal tears that led to excessive bleeding, revealed her forensic report.

The incident occurred in Navsari district on September 23. The woman experienced vaginal bleeding while having sex at the hotel, which scared them. But her boyfriend, instead of calling an ambulance, searched online how to stop the bleeding, the police said.

Reports suggest he tried using a cloth to stop the bleeding, but it did not help and the woman fainted after some time. Petrified, he called a friend to the hotel and took her to a private hospital, from where they were referred to the Civil Hospital.

She was declared dead on arrival at the Civil hospital.

Her boyfriend contacted her parents over the phone, but by the time they arrived, she had already succumbed.

The police sent the woman's body to Surat Civil Hospital for a forensic test, and arrested the 26-year-old man and filed a case against him.