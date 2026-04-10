Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Over 90 Fall Ill After Consuming Snack At Religious Event In Ahmedabad

96 people were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after eating snack at a religious event in Ahmedabad.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Over 90 Fall Ill After Consuming Snack At Religious Event In Ahmedabad
A team has taken food and water samples to determine the cause of suspected food poisoning.
  • Nearly 100 people fell ill after eating sev-khamani at a religious event in Ahmedabad district
  • Ninety-six residents of Rajpura village were hospitalized early Thursday with food poisoning symptoms
  • Thirty-eight patients remain admitted while others were discharged after receiving treatment
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Ahmedabad:

In a suspected case of food poisoning, nearly 100 people fell ill after consuming a local snack at a religious programme in a village in Ahmedabad district, an official said on Thursday.

Dr Chintan Desai, district epidemic medical officer, said 96 residents of Rajpura village under Detroj taluka were taken to hospital in the wee hours of Thursday after they fell sick on consuming 'sev-khamani' (a Gujarati snack) at the religious event on Wednesday night.

He said while 38 of the affected people were still admitted to the hospital, others were discharged after treatment.

All those hospitalized are in stable condition, Desai informed.

A health department team rushed to the village after cases of vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea were reported in the wee hours.

Apart from the 96 people who were taken to the hospital, 214 other villagers who consumed the snack were given preventive treatment, Desai said.

Police and food safety authorities were informed about the incident.

A team has taken food and water samples to determine the cause of suspected food poisoning, the officer added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Food Poisoning Ahmedabad, Religious Event In Ahmedabad
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now