On Camera, Pickup Crane Runs Over Teen Walking To College, Driver Flees Spot

It was a regular Tuesday morning for 19-year-old Prerna Neenama. She was walking towards her college in Ahmedabad's Gota area when a pick-up crane ran over her. The crane driver fled the scene soon after.

At around 11:30 am, Prerna, a first-year BSc Student at the Silver Oak University in Gota, left her home for college. She was barely 200 metres away from the college when a pickup crane, allegedly being driven recklessly, rammed into her and drove over her. The teenager died on the spot.

The crane operator, identified as Arun Nishad, fled the scene.

The locals, however, rushed to help her and informed the police. The initial investigation has revealed that locals themselves formed a team and traced the accused to the nearby Sola area.

The crane bore registration number ‘GJ 01 RQ 2685'.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the teenager walking on the left side of the road at 11:55 am. A crane hits her from behind and drives over her before coming to a halt.

Locals have alleged that this stretch has no footpath and pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. This has raised questions of negligence on the part of the civic body.

The police have arrested the accused, and further investigation into the matter is underway.