Around 1.25 Crore People To Participate In Yoga Day Celebrations In Gujarat

Share EMAIL PRINT Around 1.25 crore people will participate in the Yoga celebrations across the state. (File) Ahmedabad: Around 1.25 crore people, including over 8,000 differently-abled and over 4,000 pregnant women, will take part in the International Yoga Day events to be organised across Gujarat tomorrow, a state minister said today.



Ahmedabad district administration is gearing up to break the world record of maximum number of differently-abled people doing 'silent Yoga' together, Minister of State for Education Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said.



"Around 750 to 1,200 differently-abled people will perform 'silent Yoga' by wearing headphones connected to bluetooth in an attempt to break the previously-held world record of 350 participants," he said.



The state-level Yoga Day programme will be held in Ahmedabad, in which Union Minister of State for Law and Justice P P Chaudhary will take part, a government release said.



Along with Chaudhary, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor O P Kohli, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy, senior judge M R Shah, Rajasthan High Court Justice K S Jhaveri will also perform yoga at that event, it added.



"Around 1.25 crore people will participate in the Yoga celebrations across the state, which will include 4,082 pregnant women and 8,732 divyangs," Mr Chudasama was quoted as saying in the release.



The state-level programme will be steered by Patanjali Yogpeeth. Various organisations like The Art of Living, Prajapita Brahmakumari and Swaminarayan will take part in it, he said.



Yoga programmes will be held at total 43,377 centres across the state, Mr Chudasama added.



