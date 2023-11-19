WC Final: Startup Offering Free Stay In Ahmedabad As Hotel Prices Soar

India vs Australia ODI cricket World Cup final 2023 match will be played in Ahmedabad (Representational)

As hotel prices soar in Ahmedabad ahead of the much-awaited India vs Australia ODI cricket World Cup final 2023, Wakefit -- a furniture brand -- has announced a free stay for fans. Wakefit is offering a chance for a few lucky fans to transform their night after the World Cup final match into a "memorable snoozefest".

The company said that it is extending this exclusive offer to people who are attending the World Cup final 2023 match between India vs Australia on Sunday and have a stadium ticket.

The brand is offering an overnight stay to fans at Wakefit's Bodakdev outlet in Sarkhej-Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad after the World Cup final.

How To Apply For Wakefit Free Stay After India vs Australia Final?

Interested fans can drop in an email at IndiaJeetega@wakefit.co and share an image of their match ticket, along with their name, contact details, and a catchy one-line description of why they would like to stay the night at the Wakefit store.

Entries for emails are open until 11 AM on Sunday.

At the store, winners will also get free WiFi and breakfast.

Hotel Prices Skyrocket In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Ind vs Aus World Cup Final

According to reports, hotel prices have gone up as high as Rs 2 lakh in the top five-star hotels in Gujarat's Ahmedabad ahead of the cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia, which is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Even non-star hotels have also reportedly increased their rates five to seven times to cash in on the rush.

"There is enthusiasm for the World Cup final not only in India, but people from abroad including places like Dubai, Australia, and South Africa want to come to watch the match," Narendra Somani, the President of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Gujarat, was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

"There are 5,000 rooms in three-star and five-star hotels in Ahmedabad, while the number for entire Gujarat is 10,000. The capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium is over 1.20 lakh people and we expect that 30,000 to 40,000 people will come from outside to watch the match," he said.

As the demand for hotel rooms is high, their rates are also increasing, he said, adding that the rooms that were available at nominal rates earlier have touched anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.25 lakh.

The match at the 1.32-lakh capacity Narendra Modi Stadium is scheduled to start at 2 pm.