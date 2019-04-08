Over 100 Rescued From Fire At Multi-Storey Building In Ahmedabad

A Fire Control Room official said 12 fire-tenders along with scores of personnel were deployed

Over 100 persons were rescued Monday afternoon after a fire broke out on the ninth and tenth floor of a multi-storey commercial complex in Ahmedabad's Prahladnagar area, a senior official said.

Three persons were unconscious when rescued, Ahmedabad Chief Fire Officer MF Dastur said, adding that the fire and the resultant smoke at Dev Aurum complex did not cause any casualties.

"The fire started in the cable duct of the building. It has been brought under control. Though a fire safety system was installed in the building, it was not working," Mr Dastur added.

A Fire Control Room official said 12 fire-tenders along with scores of personnel were deployed to put out the fire.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.