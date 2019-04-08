Over 100 Rescued From Fire At Multi-Storey Building In Ahmedabad

Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat: "The fire started in the cable duct of the building. It has been brought under control. Though a fire safety system was installed in the building, it was not working," Ahmedabad Chief Fire Officer MF Dastur added.

Ahmedabad | | Updated: April 08, 2019 19:06 IST
A Fire Control Room official said 12 fire-tenders along with scores of personnel were deployed


Ahmedabad: 

Over 100 persons were rescued Monday afternoon after a fire broke out on the ninth and tenth floor of a multi-storey commercial complex in Ahmedabad's Prahladnagar area, a senior official said.

Three persons were unconscious when rescued, Ahmedabad Chief Fire Officer MF Dastur said, adding that the fire and the resultant smoke at Dev Aurum complex did not cause any casualties.

"The fire started in the cable duct of the building. It has been brought under control. Though a fire safety system was installed in the building, it was not working," Mr Dastur added.

A Fire Control Room official said 12 fire-tenders along with scores of personnel were deployed to put out the fire.



