Amit Shah To Visit Gujarat Today, Will Inaugurate Projects In Ahmedabad

Amit Shah to visit Gujarat today for the first time after taking charge of the Union Home Ministry.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ahmedabad today to inaugurate a number of new projects.

"Amit Shah will reach Ahmedabad by 3 pm and he would be welcomed outside the airport. After this, he would inaugurate the newly-built Income-Tax flyover at Ashram Road in Ahmedabad," a BJP party release said.

Around 5:15 pm, the Home Minister will inaugurate DK Patel Hall on VBS Ashram road in Ahmedabad. He will also attend the felicitation ceremony organised at Gujarat University Convention Hall.

In the evening, Mr Shah will review the development works carried out in his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar.

On July 4, Amit Shah will take part in "Mangal Aarti" in Ahmedabad's Jaganathji temple.

This will be Amit Shah's first visit to Gujarat after taking charge of the Union Home Ministry.

