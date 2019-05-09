19-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Ahmedabad Market

The motive behind the murder is not yet clear, the police said. (Representational)

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was to get married in two weeks, was stabbed to death by a man near Ahmedabad in Gujarat after she refused to sit on his motorcycle, the police said today.

The incident took place in Bavla town of Ahmedabad district on Wednesday evening.

A video of the incident, which surfaced today and was shot by a bystander, showed a man carrying a knife running away from the spot, while the woman is lying unconscious and surrounded by onlookers.

The victim, Mittal Jadav, was stabbed multiple times allegedly by the accused, Ketan Vaghela, when she refused to go with him on his motorbike, the police said, quoting from the complaint lodged by her father Ramesh Jadav.

Ketan Vaghela, along with his accomplices -- Shravan and Dhanraj -- was booked on charges of murder and also under various sections of the the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said officials.

They said the probe has been handed over to Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST Cell) PD Manvar.

The incident took place around 6:30 pm when Mittal Jadav and her younger sister were shopping in a market near a bus stop, the police said.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad late on Wednesday night.

The motive behind the murder is not yet clear as the victim's family members are in a shock and unable to speak about the gruesome incident, Mr Manvar said.

"The FIR says that Ketan Vaghela, who came there with two others, asked the victim to sit on his motorcycle. When she refused, Ketan stabbed her multiple times and ran away with his accomplices," the police officer said.

"We do not have more details at this stage," said Mr Manvar, adding that the accused are yet to be arrested.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.