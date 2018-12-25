''Yogi Adityanath For PM'' Hoardings Pop Up In Agra, Removed

The Yogi Adityanath hoardings were put up by the Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena.

Controversial hoardings portraying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the next prime minister and a "Kalyug ka Avtaar" (reincarnation in Kali Yuga) were removed from many public places in Agra after the municipal corporation noticed them, an official said.

The hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena were placed under the "Yogi for PM" campaign, triggering a flutter in political circles.

As the hoardings dotted the city landscape, Agra Mayor Naveen Jain ordered their immediate removal. The civic authorities have also ordered action against the advertising agency that put up the billboards.

The hoardings carry a picture of Lord Ram and the monk-turned-politician thanking him for renaming of Faizabad district as Ayodhya.

Hoardings portraying Yogi Adityanath as the future prime minister and a man of action had recently created controversy. These, too, were removed soon after they were put up.

Those billboards were also put up by the UP Navnirman Sena.