16-Foot Python Swallows Calf Alive, Villagers Use Sticks To Save It

A 16-foot python swallowed a calf alive in a forest near UP's Agra. Shepherds found the giant snake curled up in a field with more than half of the cow's body down its throat.

The incident occurred in the Yamuna forest of Parana village in Chitrahat area.

A large number of villagers gathered around the predator and attempted to rescue the cow from its jaws. They used sticks to push the calf out of the python's body.

However, the calf had suffocated inside the snake's body. Villagers allege that they had informed the forest department but their team did not reach on time to rescue the animal.

A video of the villagers surrounding the giant snake and capturing it has gone viral on social media.

The villagers used sticks to grab the snake and released it in the forest.