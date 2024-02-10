UP Teenager, Caught Talking To A Boy, Thrown Into River By Family

The girl's screams alerted the villagers present nearby and was saved. (file)

A teenager in Uttar Pradesh was strangled and thrown into the Yamuna by her family members allegedly after she was caught talking to a boy, the police said. Her screams alerted the villagers present nearby and was saved while her father and uncle fled the spot in Agra.

An attempt-to-murder case has been filed against the two men based on a complaint by the 16-year-old resident of Aligarh. The cops are on the lookout for the accused while the Class 9 student has been sent to a shelter home.

She told the child welfare officials that her father had caught her talking to a male friend, after which he had been trying to get her married. On her refusal, he tried to kill her, she said.

Her father took her on a bike to a nearby village on the pretext of going to Gurugram, where he worked in a private firm. On reaching the pontoon bridge over Yamuna, they were joined by his uncle and they tried to strangle her with a muffler. Then they tossed her into the river and fled, said Girish Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fatehabad.

Hearing her screams, villagers called for help and divers present on the river bank jumped in and pulled her ashore.