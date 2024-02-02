On Camera, UP Man Collapses While Working At Shop, Dies

CCTV footage of the shop captured the entire distressing incident.

A man in Uttar Pradesh collapsed and died while working at a shop in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, the police said.

The man - who worked at a sweet shop in Agra's Kamala Nagar - died of a suspected heart attack, they said.

The video - which has gone viral on social media -shows the man collapsing all of a sudden while packing sweet boxes. He seems to be in some discomfort before falling to the floor.

He was taken to a hospital by his co-workers where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

"The sweet shop worker's autopsy is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of his death," officials said.

