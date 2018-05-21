In Agra, 2 Linemen Electrocuted To Death While Fixing Power Connection Legislator Mahesh Goyal assured the villagers that action would be taken against the people who started the power supply.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Angry villagers resorted to protest after the death of linemen. (Representational) Agra: Two employees of the Uttar Pradesh electricity department were electrocuted to death on Sunday in a village in Agra when they were trying to fix high tension wires, police said.



Locals in Nagla Katela village of Kheragarh block alleged the electricity was suddenly resumed when the linemen were trying to fix power connection even as the shut down was taken on record.



Several angry villagers resorted to protests after the deaths of the power department employees and alleged that police did not respond with urgency to the matter. They also said the ambulance service did not arrive on time despite making several calls. The protesting villagers demanded compensation for the victims and arrest of the employees of Dakshinanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) officials.



In the protests that lasted for over two hours, a roadways bus was damaged and a DVVNL official was beaten up. Police said it had use "mild force" to pacify the protesters.



Legislator Mahesh Goyal assured the villagers that action would be taken against the people who started the power supply.



(With inputs from PTI, IANS)



Two employees of the Uttar Pradesh electricity department were electrocuted to death on Sunday in a village in Agra when they were trying to fix high tension wires, police said.Locals in Nagla Katela village of Kheragarh block alleged the electricity was suddenly resumed when the linemen were trying to fix power connection even as the shut down was taken on record.Several angry villagers resorted to protests after the deaths of the power department employees and alleged that police did not respond with urgency to the matter. They also said the ambulance service did not arrive on time despite making several calls. The protesting villagers demanded compensation for the victims and arrest of the employees of Dakshinanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) officials.In the protests that lasted for over two hours, a roadways bus was damaged and a DVVNL official was beaten up. Police said it had use "mild force" to pacify the protesters. Legislator Mahesh Goyal assured the villagers that action would be taken against the people who started the power supply. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter