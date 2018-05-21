In Agra, 2 Linemen Electrocuted To Death While Fixing Power Connection

Locals in Nagla Katela village of Kheragarh block alleged the electricity was suddenly resumed when the linemen were trying to fix power connection even as the shut down was taken on record.
Several angry villagers resorted to protests after the deaths of the power department employees and alleged that police did not respond with urgency to the matter. They also said the ambulance service did not arrive on time despite making several calls. The protesting villagers demanded compensation for the victims and arrest of the employees of Dakshinanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) officials.
In the protests that lasted for over two hours, a roadways bus was damaged and a DVVNL official was beaten up. Police said it had use "mild force" to pacify the protesters.
Legislator Mahesh Goyal assured the villagers that action would be taken against the people who started the power supply.
