Girl, 6, Raped By 11-Year-Old Boy In Agra: Police

The girl's father filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the police (Representational)

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 11-year-old boy at a village in Agra on Saturday, an official said. The police have detained the boy, who is a student of Class 4.

The girl has been admitted to a local hospital where her condition is said to be critical. Her statement has not been recorded by the police yet.

The girl's father filed a First Information Report (FIR) and alleged she had gone to her tuition classes on Saturday when the boy convinced her to accompany him to an isolated place where he raped her.

"When she reached home around 7:30 pm, she was bleeding and somehow told us what happened. She knows the accused. We took her to the hospital and then went to the boy's house and handed him over to the police," the father said in the FIR.

Adequate personnel has been deployed in the village after the incident to prevent any trouble as the accused and the victim belong to different communities, the police said.

Speaking about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sukanya Sharma said, "The girl's condition is not stable. The accused is at the police station and will be produced before the juvenile court. The medical examination of the survivor confirmed rape. The boy has been charged under various sections of the law, including under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He will be sent to a juvenile home after being produced in court."