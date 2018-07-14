Part Of Cafe Run By Acid Attack Survivors Bulldozed By Agra Municipality

The acid attack survivors who are employed at the Sheroes Hangout Cafe, are requesting the government to help them relocate so that they can run their houses.

Agra | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: July 14, 2018 19:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Part Of Cafe Run By Acid Attack Survivors Bulldozed By Agra Municipality

The demolition is part of anti-encroachment drive on Fatehabad road in Agra.

Agra: 

A part of cafe in Agra, run by acid attack survivors, was on Wednesday run over by the municipality as it plans to expand the road. This has affected the business of the cafe; which is a small rented place on the roadside. The survivors who are employed at the cafe, are requesting the government to help them relocate so that they can run their houses.

"The livelihood of 10 survivors depends on Sheroes Hangout Cafe. It takes care of their medical expenses and surgeries and also helps run our homes," said Rupa, the manager of the cafe.

9in3agu4

The manager of the Sheroes Hangout Cafe said 10 acid attack survivors work there.

"We are facing great difficulty as the space we have is limited and the guests feel uncomfortable in such a small space. There's also no space to park the cars now," she added.

Another employee of the cafe, Madhu, said, "We have a home that goes by the name Sheroes Home, which provides shelter to acid attack victims. The expenses for the same are also dependent on this cafe."

The demolition is part of anti-encroachment drive on Fatehabad road in Agra.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sheroes cafeacid attack survivorsagra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................