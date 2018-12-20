Agra Teen Set On Fire By Unidentified Men Dies At Delhi Hospital

She was admitted to Safdarjung hospital after unidentified men in Agra poured petrol and set her on fire

A 15-year-old girl died of burn injuries at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi today, two days after she was set on fire by unidentified persons in Agra, police said.

The teen, a class 10 student, was attacked on Tuesday by two unidentified men, who allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire using a lighter, the police said.

The girl had suffered 55 per cent burn injuries, including facial burns. Her airway was also burnt due to smoke and fumes which was creating a problem for her to breathe, a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital said.

"She was put on ventilator last night, but could not make it and died at around 1:30 am," he said.

The girl was initially admitted to the SN Medical College hospital in Agra, but was later referred to the Safdarjang Hospital in Delhi, the police said.

The police are carrying out an investigation and are on the lookout for the possible suspects.

