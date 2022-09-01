Safdarjung Hospital MBBS Student Found Dead In Girl's Hostel Room: Police

A final-year MBBS student at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital was found dead in a hostel room

The police post at the hospital received information about the incident at 3:30 am this morning, they said.

The student, a resident of Delhi, was residing at the MBBS Girls Hostel, Safdarjung Hospital.

Police suspect she was suffering from depression. A handwritten note, found in her diary, allegedly reveals she was unhappy with life, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

Police reached the spot and found the body of the student of the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

"The final-year student was doing her internship at the Safdarjung Hospital," the DCP added.

The room was locked from the inside and it was forcibly opened by her friends, he told Press Trust of India.

The student was taken to the emergency department of the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Two empty packets of an antidepressant medicine were also found inside the room. The statements of her friends were recorded and no mischief is suspected, the police told Press Trust of India.

The family members of the student had also reached this morning and their statements are being recorded. Further investigation is being carried out, the police added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)