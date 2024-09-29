Woman Cop, Disguised As Tourist, Takes Late Night Stroll. Then This Happens

Sukanya Sharma is an Assistant Commissioner of Police

Dressed in plain clothes and disguised as a tourist, a senior woman cop in Agra traveled alone in an auto late at night to check women's safety in the city. Sukanya Sharma, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), also called 112 to assess the emergency response support system number in the city.

Standing outside the Agra Cantt Railway Station, the 33-year-old officer posed as a tourist in the city that houses the famous Taj Mahal and called the police for help.

She told the cops she needed their help as it was late at night and that she was scared because of the deserted road.

The helpline operator asked her to stand at a safe place and took information about her whereabouts.

She then received a call from the women's patrolling team, who said that they were coming to pick her up.

Ms Sharma, however, then told them that she was checking the emergency response system and that they had passed the test.

She then took an auto to check the women's safety.

She told the driver her drop-off location and boarded the auto after he told her the fare.



Without revealing her identity, she also spoke to him about the women's safety in the city. The driver told her that the police had verified him and soon he would start driving the auto in a uniform.

He then dropped her off at her location safely, passing the safety test.

Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj praised Ms Sharma and said that this is actually the "first right step towards women's safety".

"Police in every city should do this. Become a common man and experience the city yourself to know the problems people face at night. Good Job by Dr Sukanya Sharma," Ms Bhardwaj said on X.