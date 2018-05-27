6-Year-Old Was Crying For Momos. Father Allegedly Throws Him Into Canal Sanjay Alvi, resident of Bhangar Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, allegedly threw his child, Ayaan, in a fit of rage, in the canal.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sanjay Alvi is an e-rickshaw driver by profession and lives with his grandmother. Agra: A 31-year-old man allegedly threw his 6-year-old son in a canal in Agra on Saturday. The boy was apparently crying for 'momos', which angered the man, who was apparently drunk at the time of the incident. The boy's body was found today by local divers.



Police got a distress call on Saturday night that a man had thrown a child in the canal from Khadar Puliya. After initial investigation, it was found that Sanjay Alvi, resident of Bhangar Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, allegedly threw his child, Ayaan, in a fit of rage, in the canal. The passersby saw him throwing the child in the water, and caught the accused. They later informed the police about the incident.



Police called local divers, fire brigade and a rescue team to save the boy, but couldn't, as it was late night. The boy's body was found in the afternoon today.



Alvi is an e-rickshaw driver by profession and lives with his grandmother. He had got married with Ashma in 2004, and had three children. His wife has been living with her parents in Sonipat since 2013.



The accused has been arrested. A case of murder has been registered against him.



