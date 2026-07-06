Jishnu Sen, Advertising Veteran And Former Grey India CEO, Dies After Prolonged Illness

Advertising and marketing veteran Jishnu Sen died on Sunday after battling prolonged illness. The former CEO of Grey India, the global advertising agency headquartered in New York, was 55 years old.

Sen had a distinguished leadership career in the advertising and marketing sector and held senior roles while collaborating with top consumer-facing businesses.

His cousin Shubho Sengupta announced the news in a social media post. "Deeply saddened to share that my cousin Jishnu Sen passed away in the early hours this morning. He had a long and distinguished career in advertising and marketing and had settled in Bengaluru. He had a tremendous life force and in spite of his ailment over the last few years lived life to fullest," Sengupta announced.

Sengupta did not disclose specific details about Sen's health or ailments.

With a career spanning over 20 years, he handled diverse brands across multiple companies such as Future Group, Pepsi, GSK, Yum Foods, Colgate-Palmolive, Britannia, Reliance Telecom and Ferrero, among others.

Who Was Jishnu Sen?

The former Grey India CEO began his career as an account executive in 1992. Over the years, he steadily rose through the ranks in advertising and marketing leadership roles, eventually becoming CEO of Grey Group India between 2007 and 2014.

He later served as Director, Brand Strategy at Essar Telecom Retail Ltd. from 2015 to 2016. He was Chief Marketing Officer at Big Bazaar - Future Retail from 2017 to 2020. Starting 2021, for the next four years, he worked as Growth and Marketing Advisor at Porter. In his later years, he focused on helping consumer tech startups, as per his LinkedIn account.

Sen's former colleague Jayshree Sundar, former president (North) at Leo Burnett, said that he devoted his final years to mentoring consumer tech startups and working with emerging brands in media and marketing.

Penning a note on his passing on the ExchangeForMedia platform, she remembered him as both a respected professional and a warm person. She recalled his passion for food and called him an amazing cook, while acknowledging that it was too early for him to go.