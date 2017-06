Police described the central London attack as a "terrorist" incident with "multiple casualties".

New Delhi: Six people have died and at least 20 have been injured in twin terror strikes in the heart of London on Saturday night. The first attack too place on the iconic London Bridge when a speeding van rammed pedestrians. The occupants of the vehicle then got out at the nearby Borough Market at the south end of the bridge and stabbed several people in the bustling tourist hub before police shot dead three of them. The attacks come just days before Britain goes to polls.