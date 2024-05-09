After 193 Years, London's Male-Only Garrick Club Opens Doors To Women

London's Garrick Club is a prestigious private members' club established in 1831.

London's historic Garrick Club, a private members' club established in 1831, has voted to allow women to join for the first time. The decision comes after 193 years of being a men-only establishment, according to The Guardian.

In a close vote held during a private members' meeting, nearly 60% (59.98%) voted in favour of ending the gender restriction. The debate over admitting women reportedly lasted two hours, with prominent figures like actor Stephen Fry and journalist James Naughtie advocating for the change.

While specific details of the meeting remain confidential, it was confirmed that 562 members voted for allowing female members, while 375 (around 40%) opposed it. This move marks a significant shift for the prestigious club, long criticised for its lack of gender diversity.

"It will become a much better club with women in it," one member told The Guardian, asking not to be named. "It was a very courteous debate."

Jude Kelly, the theatre director and founder of the Women of the World Foundation, described feeling "humiliated" on the occasions she had been invited to the club for theatre-related events.

"I'm glad that men who were previously comfortable with the club being men-only have thought again and decided that they are now uncomfortable with that arrangement," she said.

"These clubs were created as places for people who were given superior privileges. This is not the same as having an all-girls picnic or a boys-only cricket club. This is a place that sustained male power."

What is the Garrick Club?

London's Garrick Club is a prestigious private members' club established in 1831. It boasts an exclusive membership of around 1,500, comprising influential figures like Members of Parliament, judges, actors, and business leaders. Rumour has it that even King Charles himself is a member.

However, the club has faced criticism for its exclusivity. Historically, women have been barred from membership entirely and, until very recently, couldn't even enter as guests. Even now, their access is limited, with separate entrances and restricted seating arrangements.