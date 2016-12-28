Shallow Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 5.7 Hits Nevada: US Geological Survey

The initial quake was recorded 29 km (18 miles) west southwest of the town of Hawthorne at 12:18 am followed by an aftershock of 5.7 magnitude four minutes later near the same location, according to the USGS website.
Initially measured at a magnitude of 5.8, it struck at a depth of about 19 km, the USGS said.
A series of aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 2.7 to 5.6, the USGS said.
"Ok. I'm up now. That last earthquake aftershock rocked my bed and window blinds," a Twitter user named Amilee wrote.
There were no initial reports of damage or casualties.
