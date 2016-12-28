Collapse
Shallow Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 5.7 Hits Nevada: US Geological Survey

World | | Updated: December 28, 2016 18:31 IST
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a series of aftershocks, struck near Nevada's border with California early on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The initial quake was recorded 29 km (18 miles) west southwest of the town of Hawthorne at 12:18 am followed by an aftershock of 5.7 magnitude four minutes later near the same location, according to the USGS website.

Initially measured at a magnitude of 5.8, it struck at a depth of about 19 km, the USGS said.

A series of aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 2.7 to 5.6, the USGS said.

"Ok. I'm up now. That last earthquake aftershock rocked my bed and window blinds," a Twitter user named Amilee wrote.

There were no initial reports of damage or casualties.
 
© Thomson Reuters 2016


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

