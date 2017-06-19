PM Modi, Canada's Justin Trudeau Agree On Commitment To Paris Climate Deal During a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to the Paris climate deal to Justin Trudeau. (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today talked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and reaffirmed India's commitment to



Mr Trudeau had called up PM Modi today evening where the issue of the Paris Agreement came up for discussion.



Sharing details of the conversation through PM Modi's Twitter handle, the PMO said the two exchanged views on developments of mutual interest, specifically



"Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to take forward implementation of the Paris Agreement," the statement said.



PM Modi congratulated Mr Trudeau on the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation this year, the PMO said. He also appreciated the steady all round progress in diverse areas of bilateral engagement with Canada, it said.



Both leaders agreed to continue communication and cooperation to promote stronger ties, the PMO said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today talked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and reaffirmed India's commitment to take forward the Paris Climate Agreement, the Prime Minister's Office said.Mr Trudeau had called up PM Modi today evening where the issue of the Paris Agreement came up for discussion.Sharing details of the conversation through PM Modi's Twitter handle, the PMO said the two exchanged views on developments of mutual interest, specifically climate change "Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to take forward implementation of the Paris Agreement," the statement said.PM Modi congratulated Mr Trudeau on the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation this year, the PMO said. He also appreciated the steady all round progress in diverse areas of bilateral engagement with Canada, it said.Both leaders agreed to continue communication and cooperation to promote stronger ties, the PMO said.