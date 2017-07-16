Panama Papers Investigators Recommend Reopening 15 Cases Against Nawaz Sharif

39 missing Indians, kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq in 2014, probably in a jail in Badush where fighting is still on: Sushma Swaraj

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) which probed the Panama Papers case against Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family assets has recommended reopening 15 cases against Mr Sharif, the media reported on Sunday.Of these 15 cases, three were registered during the 1994 and 2011 tenures of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and 12 during President Pervez Musharraf regime, soon after he toppled the Mr Sharif government in the October 1999 military coup, reports Dawn News.The case regarding the Sharif family's four London apartments was also among the investigations started by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 1999.In its April 20 verdict, the country's Supreme Court asked the JIT to investigate the money trail for the London flats, Dawn News reported.The JIT noted "that these (15) cases have also been quashed without conducting a proper trial and without giving evidence a chance to come on record".The probe team also recommended the NAB be complete its investigation into the London properties.On July 10, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court began examining a report submitted by the JIT over the money laundering allegations.The bench, after examination of the report, asked for transcripts of all speeches made in the last 60 days by Mr Sharif's party leaders, presumably to examine them for contemptuous content.The next hearing is scheduled for Monday.