North Korea launched a missile on Tuesday that may have landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Japan's NHK public television said, quoting the defence ministry.The launch would be the latest in a series by North Korea since the start of the year and comes just after US President Donald J Trump spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the issue.The projectile, which the South Korean military also described as a ballistic missile, was launched from the North's western region.